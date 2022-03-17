STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.39

STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.385 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

STORE Capital has increased its dividend by 5.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. STORE Capital has a payout ratio of 136.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect STORE Capital to earn $2.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.2%.

Shares of NYSE:STOR opened at $29.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.03. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.39. STORE Capital has a one year low of $28.32 and a one year high of $37.13.

STORE Capital ( NYSE:STOR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $209.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.56 million. STORE Capital had a net margin of 34.29% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Analysts predict that STORE Capital will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of STORE Capital by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,906,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $959,974,000 after buying an additional 1,157,044 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in STORE Capital by 88.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,598,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,992,000 after acquiring an additional 751,958 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 187,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,451,000 after purchasing an additional 36,411 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of STORE Capital by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 136,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,679,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 411,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,154,000 after purchasing an additional 23,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

STOR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of STORE Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of STORE Capital in a report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, STORE Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.25.

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties.

