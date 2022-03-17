Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. Has $2.77 Million Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp comprises about 2.0% of Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,827,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,577,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,503 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,793,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,351,754,000 after purchasing an additional 746,748 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,170,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $901,735,000 after purchasing an additional 230,557 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,969,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $830,336,000 after purchasing an additional 533,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 9,830,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,305,000 after purchasing an additional 179,985 shares during the last quarter. 73.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on USB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Stephens downgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.19.

USB opened at $56.28 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.37. The company has a market capitalization of $83.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $52.44 and a 1 year high of $63.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 16.42%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.08%.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

