Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources (OTCMKTS:SENR) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.13

Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SENR – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.13 and traded as low as $0.09. Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources shares last traded at $0.09, with a volume of 28,900 shares traded.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.18.
Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SENR)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources (SENR)
- GameStop Has the Energy of a Startup, But Not the Stock Price
- 3 Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- One Reason to Buy Dollar General Stock that You May Not Hear on the Earnings Call
- Metaverse Stock Zedge Is Getting Bought By The Institutions
- 3 Stocks Leading Recent Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.