Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires New Holdings in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MARA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 80.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 100,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after acquiring an additional 44,944 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Marathon Digital by 647.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 236,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,432,000 after buying an additional 205,231 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Marathon Digital by 349.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 79,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,482,000 after buying an additional 61,536 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Marathon Digital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,829,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Marathon Digital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $429,000. 36.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MARA opened at $24.23 on Thursday. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.32 and a 1-year high of $83.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -71.26 and a beta of 4.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.95 and its 200-day moving average is $37.66. The company has a current ratio of 49.89, a quick ratio of 49.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Marathon Digital ( NASDAQ:MARA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.25). Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 24.04% and a positive return on equity of 18.77%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Merrick D. Okamoto sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total value of $3,084,987.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MARA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their price target on Marathon Digital from $74.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Marathon Digital in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point lifted their price target on Marathon Digital from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Marathon Digital in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.86.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

