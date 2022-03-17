Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Boosts Stock Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Garmin by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,185,497 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $494,133,000 after acquiring an additional 166,245 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,643,833 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $255,550,000 after buying an additional 142,850 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Garmin by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,088,759 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $169,258,000 after purchasing an additional 16,597 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Garmin by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 846,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $131,540,000 after purchasing an additional 7,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Garmin by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 806,348 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $125,355,000 after purchasing an additional 30,640 shares in the last quarter. 72.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GRMN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $148.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Garmin from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Garmin from $202.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.00.

Shares of NYSE:GRMN opened at $111.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.01. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $106.66 and a 1 year high of $178.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $120.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.89.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

