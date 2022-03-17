Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys 611 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,987 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CX Institutional grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 3,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 6,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Shares of NYSE:HIG opened at $69.74 on Thursday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.14 and a 52-week high of $78.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.29 and a 200 day moving average of $70.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.50. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 12.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.19%.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 83,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total value of $5,918,248.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

