Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Cuts Position in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its position in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,402 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after buying an additional 20,557 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 119.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 88,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,770,000 after buying an additional 20,487 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:JSML opened at $56.21 on Thursday. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a one year low of $52.30 and a one year high of $71.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.089 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%.

