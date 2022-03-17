Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $279,000 Stock Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 818 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 348.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. TFO TDC LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 334.8% during the 3rd quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000.

GDX stock opened at $37.01 on Thursday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $28.83 and a 52-week high of $40.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.23.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

