Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Invests $322,000 in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 36.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Merrick D. Okamoto sold 83,333 shares of Marathon Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total transaction of $3,084,987.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Marathon Digital in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Marathon Digital from $74.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Marathon Digital in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.86.

Shares of NASDAQ MARA opened at $24.23 on Thursday. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.32 and a 12 month high of $83.45. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.26 and a beta of 4.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.66. The company has a quick ratio of 49.89, a current ratio of 49.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.25). Marathon Digital had a positive return on equity of 18.77% and a negative net margin of 24.04%. Sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Digital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

