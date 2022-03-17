Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Makes New Investment in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $412,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 10,622 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $1,071,000. Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $847,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,129,000. 53.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

BXMT opened at $31.53 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.58. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.28. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.26 and a 1-year high of $34.04.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust ( NYSE:BXMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 55.31% and a return on equity of 8.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,173 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $36,726.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 3,345 shares of company stock valued at $104,938 in the last three months. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Profile (Get Rating)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.