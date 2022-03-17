Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 611 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,987 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 305,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,090,000 after purchasing an additional 55,003 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 99.0% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 9,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 44,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 9,320 shares during the period. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 88.4% in the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 17,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 8,017 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HIG opened at $69.74 on Thursday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.14 and a 52-week high of $78.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.29 and a 200 day moving average of $70.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.50. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 12.39%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.19%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

In related news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 83,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total value of $5,918,248.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group (Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.