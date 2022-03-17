Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 1,450 Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IOVA. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the third quarter worth $49,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 390.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Knott David M acquired a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the third quarter valued at $99,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 579.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 51,360.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 5,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IOVA shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Chardan Capital cut their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com raised Iovance Biotherapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Cowen assumed coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

Shares of IOVA stock opened at $13.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 0.83. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.18 and a twelve month high of $33.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.63.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

