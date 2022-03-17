SunOpta (TSE:SOY) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $8.68

SunOpta Inc. (TSE:SOY – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:STKL) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$8.68 and traded as low as C$5.86. SunOpta shares last traded at C$6.01, with a volume of 40,937 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.80, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$660.46 million and a PE ratio of -60.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.57 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.63.

Get SunOpta alerts:

About SunOpta (TSE:SOY)

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.