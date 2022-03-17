Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) CAO Michelle Philpot Sells 1,243 Shares

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) CAO Michelle Philpot sold 1,243 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $33,299.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Michelle Philpot also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 17th, Michelle Philpot sold 384 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.44, for a total transaction of $11,688.96.

On Monday, March 7th, Michelle Philpot sold 469 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total transaction of $13,422.78.

On Friday, December 17th, Michelle Philpot sold 391 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total transaction of $13,235.35.

Shares of NASDAQ RUN traded up $1.97 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.26. 6,659,936 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,773,074. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.15 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.53. Sunrun Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.61 and a 12-month high of $64.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.99.

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The energy company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.29). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 4.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

RUN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Sunrun from $70.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Sunrun in a report on Friday, February 18th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sunrun in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Sunrun from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.29.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Sunrun during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sunrun by 309.6% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Sunrun by 25.0% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Sunrun by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its position in Sunrun by 162.9% during the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 1,525 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

About Sunrun

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

