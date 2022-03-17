SuperFarm One Day Trading Volume Hits $27.02 Million (SUPER)

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. SuperFarm has a market cap of $245.73 million and $27.02 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SuperFarm coin can currently be purchased for $0.61 or 0.00001485 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, SuperFarm has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003364 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000390 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000445 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000125 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00011869 BTC.

SuperFarm Coin Profile

SUPER is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2021. SuperFarm’s total supply is 999,998,077 coins and its circulating supply is 404,410,904 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

Buying and Selling SuperFarm

