Superior Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUPGF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Superior Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUPGF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 39,800 shares, a growth of 29.2% from the February 13th total of 30,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

SUPGF traded up $0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.69. 12,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,436. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.55. Superior Gold has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $0.77.

Superior Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Superior Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold resource properties. It owns the Plutonic Gold operations located in Australia. The company was founded on July 4, 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

