Superior Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUPGF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Superior Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUPGF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 39,800 shares, a growth of 29.2% from the February 13th total of 30,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
SUPGF traded up $0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.69. 12,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,436. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.55. Superior Gold has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $0.77.
Superior Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)
