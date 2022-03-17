Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Short Interest Down 19.4% in February

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,540,000 shares, a drop of 19.4% from the February 13th total of 6,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 465,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.9 days. Currently, 10.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 140,334 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after buying an additional 47,229 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 105,313.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,812 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 15,797 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $560,000. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 40,145 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,083 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.21. 7,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 457,372. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.86. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $23.15 and a 1-year high of $34.50.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SUPN. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

