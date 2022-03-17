Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SWDBY. AlphaValue upgraded Swedbank AB (publ) to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a SEK 205 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. SEB Equities lowered shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a SEK 190 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 175 to SEK 174 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale decreased their target price on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 205 to SEK 200 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Swedbank AB (publ) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.90.

OTCMKTS SWDBY opened at $16.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73. Swedbank AB has a twelve month low of $13.34 and a twelve month high of $23.27. The company has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.06 and its 200 day moving average is $19.79.

Swedbank AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SWDBY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. Swedbank AB (publ) had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 41.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter.

Swedbank AB engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Swedish Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, Baltic Banking, and Group Functions and Others. The Swedish Banking segment caters to customers through digital channels and branches, as well as through cooperating savings banks and franchises.

