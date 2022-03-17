Swift Media Limited (ASX:SW1) Insider Brian Mangano Purchases 1,000,001 Shares

Swift Media Limited (ASX:SW1 – Get Rating) insider Brian Mangano bought 1,000,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$17,000.02 ($12,230.23).

The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,968.45.

Get Swift Media alerts:

Swift Media Company Profile (Get Rating)

Swift Media Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides content, communications, and advertising on television screens for out-of-home environments with a focus on the mining and resources, aged care, health and wellbeing, and hospitality and other industries in Australia. It sources, curates, packages, and distributes premium and multilingual content to clients' guests through its cloud-based distribution platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Swift Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swift Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.