Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $94.40.

SSREY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Swiss Re from CHF 110 to CHF 105 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Swiss Re from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on Swiss Re from CHF 84 to CHF 87 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank lowered Swiss Re from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Swiss Re in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Swiss Re alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SSREY traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.79. The stock had a trading volume of 123,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,292. Swiss Re has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $27.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.98.

Swiss Re AG engages in the provision of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Life and Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, Life Capital, and Group Items. The Property and Casualty segment comprises of the business lines property, casualty including motor, and specialty.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.