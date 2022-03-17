Symphony Environmental Technologies (LON:SYM) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $23.86

Symphony Environmental Technologies plc (LON:SYM – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 23.86 ($0.31) and traded as low as GBX 16.50 ($0.21). Symphony Environmental Technologies shares last traded at GBX 17.57 ($0.23), with a volume of 668,153 shares traded.

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 20.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 23.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.00. The firm has a market cap of £31.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.35.

Get Symphony Environmental Technologies alerts:

About Symphony Environmental Technologies (LON:SYM)

Symphony Environmental Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies environmental plastic additives and masterbatches in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It offers d2w, an oxo-biodegradable plastic; d2p, an antimicrobial technology for a suite of masterbatches for the healthcare industry, which provides protection to plastic products from bacteria, insects, fungi, algae, odour, fouling, and fire; and d2t, an anti-counterfeiting system.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Symphony Environmental Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symphony Environmental Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.