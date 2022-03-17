Symphony Environmental Technologies (LON:SYM) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $23.86

Symphony Environmental Technologies plc (LON:SYM – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 23.86 ($0.31) and traded as low as GBX 16.50 ($0.21). Symphony Environmental Technologies shares last traded at GBX 17.57 ($0.23), with a volume of 668,153 shares traded.
The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 20.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 23.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.00. The firm has a market cap of £31.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.35.
About Symphony Environmental Technologies (LON:SYM)
Read More
- The Bottom Is In For Williams-Sonoma But Wait to Buy It
- This Is A Buyable Bottom For Homebuilder Lennar
- Candence Design Stock is Rebounding
- Warby Parker is One For the Watchlist
- 3 Stocks Breaking Out in a Mixed Market
Receive News & Ratings for Symphony Environmental Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symphony Environmental Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.