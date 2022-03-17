Symrise (FRA:SY1) PT Set at €116.00 by Warburg Research

Symrise (FRA:SY1Get Rating) has been assigned a €116.00 ($127.47) target price by investment analysts at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.10% from the company’s current price.

SY1 has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays set a €113.00 ($124.18) price target on shares of Symrise in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €138.00 ($151.65) price target on shares of Symrise in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €115.00 ($126.37) price target on shares of Symrise in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €106.00 ($116.48) price target on shares of Symrise in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €133.00 ($146.15) price target on shares of Symrise in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Symrise has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €120.37 ($132.27).

Shares of SY1 opened at €101.80 ($111.87) on Tuesday. Symrise has a fifty-two week low of €56.96 ($62.59) and a fifty-two week high of €73.48 ($80.75). The company has a 50 day moving average price of €107.94 and a 200-day moving average price of €117.13.

Symrise Company Profile (Get Rating)

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

