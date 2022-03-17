Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Lowered to Market Perform at Wolfe Research

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SYF. StockNews.com lowered Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Barclays upped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $66.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.56.

SYF stock opened at $37.67 on Thursday. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $33.76 and a 1 year high of $52.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.41. The company has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 30.77% and a net margin of 27.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider David P. Melito sold 9,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $430,613.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1,219.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

