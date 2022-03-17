Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) Receives $9.83 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.83.

SYBX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synlogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Synlogic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

Shares of SYBX stock traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $2.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,272. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.00 and its 200-day moving average is $2.46. Synlogic has a fifty-two week low of $1.39 and a fifty-two week high of $5.10. The company has a market capitalization of $142.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.43.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synlogic by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 401,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 28,170 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Synlogic by 168.0% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 132,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 83,329 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synlogic by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,064,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after acquiring an additional 64,135 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synlogic by 188.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 293,859 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 192,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synlogic in the fourth quarter worth about $2,057,000. 63.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Synlogic (Get Rating)

Synlogic, Inc engages in the discovery and development of Synthetic Biotic medicines. It focuses on Phenylketonuria, Enteric Hyperoxaluria, Immuno Oncology solid tumors, inflammatory bowel disease, and vaccines and other inflammatory programs. The company was founded by Jim Collins and Tim Lu on August 28, 2017, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

