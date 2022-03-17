Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) Receives $9.83 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.83.
SYBX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synlogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Synlogic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.
Shares of SYBX stock traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $2.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,272. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.00 and its 200-day moving average is $2.46. Synlogic has a fifty-two week low of $1.39 and a fifty-two week high of $5.10. The company has a market capitalization of $142.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.43.
About Synlogic (Get Rating)
Synlogic, Inc engages in the discovery and development of Synthetic Biotic medicines. It focuses on Phenylketonuria, Enteric Hyperoxaluria, Immuno Oncology solid tumors, inflammatory bowel disease, and vaccines and other inflammatory programs. The company was founded by Jim Collins and Tim Lu on August 28, 2017, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.
