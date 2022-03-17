SYNNEX (SNX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 24th. Analysts expect SYNNEX to post earnings of $2.66 per share for the quarter. SYNNEX has set its Q1 guidance at $2.55-2.85 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $10.80-11.20 EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The business services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.52 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 1.25%. SYNNEX’s revenue was up 110.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect SYNNEX to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:SNX opened at $112.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.29. SYNNEX has a 12-month low of $96.09 and a 12-month high of $130.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. This is an increase from SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 18.40%.

In other SYNNEX news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total transaction of $59,521.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.15, for a total value of $82,107.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,965 shares of company stock worth $413,147 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in SYNNEX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in SYNNEX by 1,930.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 4,478 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in SYNNEX by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in SYNNEX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $661,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in SYNNEX by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 86.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SNX shares. Loop Capital lifted their price target on SYNNEX from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com downgraded SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th. Northcoast Research started coverage on SYNNEX in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cross Research raised SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SYNNEX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.75.

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

