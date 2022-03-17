Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Issues Earnings Results

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 77.65% and a negative net margin of 434.32%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.61) EPS.

NASDAQ:SYRS opened at $1.10 on Thursday. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $9.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.83 and a 200-day moving average of $3.43.

SYRS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Syros Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 403,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 29,208 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 62.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 7,036 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 9,025 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 397.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 8,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 196,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 9,299 shares during the period. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of gene control therapies for cancer and diseases. Its product candidates include SY-1425, SY-2101, and SY-5609. The company was founded by Richard A. Young, Nathanael S. Gray, and James E. Bradner on November 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

