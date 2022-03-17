Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Issues Earnings Results

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 77.65% and a negative net margin of 434.32%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.61) EPS.
NASDAQ:SYRS opened at $1.10 on Thursday. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $9.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.83 and a 200-day moving average of $3.43.
SYRS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Syros Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.60.
Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of gene control therapies for cancer and diseases. Its product candidates include SY-1425, SY-2101, and SY-5609. The company was founded by Richard A. Young, Nathanael S. Gray, and James E. Bradner on November 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.
