TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) PT Set at €30.00 by Berenberg Bank

TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG – Get Rating) received a €30.00 ($32.97) price target from analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 41.24% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Warburg Research set a €31.00 ($34.07) target price on TAG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €24.00 ($26.37) price target on TAG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays set a €26.00 ($28.57) price target on TAG Immobilien in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TAG Immobilien currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €27.06 ($29.74).

TEG opened at €21.24 ($23.34) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.39. TAG Immobilien has a 52-week low of €21.03 ($23.11) and a 52-week high of €29.37 ($32.27). The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion and a PE ratio of 6.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €22.84 and its 200-day moving average price is €24.85.

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company managed approximately 88,300 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

