Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Bought by Benson Investment Management Company Inc.

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises about 2.3% of Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $4,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 225.0% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter worth $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 66.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 78.4% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TSM shares. Atlantic Securities raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $125.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. DZ Bank started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.88.

Shares of TSM stock traded up $0.80 on Thursday, hitting $106.49. 7,901,605 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,117,484. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $552.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.95 and a 200 day moving average of $118.39. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $97.62 and a fifty-two week high of $145.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 13th. The semiconductor company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.78% and a net margin of 37.58%. The firm had revenue of $15.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.10 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.3897 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.11%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

