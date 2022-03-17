Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Talis Biomedical had a negative net margin of 2,742.84% and a negative return on equity of 103.75%.

Shares of TLIS traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,329,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,666. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.41. Talis Biomedical has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $17.50.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Talis Biomedical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Talis Biomedical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Talis Biomedical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Talis Biomedical by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 35,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Talis Biomedical by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 87,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TLIS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Talis Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Talis Biomedical from $3.00 to $1.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.83.

Talis Biomedical Corporation operates as a molecular diagnostic company. It is developing the Talis One system to address limitations of existing point-of-care diagnostic testing technologies for infectious diseases. The company is also developing Talis One assay kits for respiratory infections, infections related to women's health, and sexually transmitted infections; and other tests for the detection of other respiratory infections, such as a respiratory panel test to detect influenza A and influenza B plus SARS-CoV-2.

