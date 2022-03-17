Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Purchased by KG&L Capital Management LLC

KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,240 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Target comprises 1.4% of KG&L Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $3,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Target by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13,149 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in Target by 458.3% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in Target by 107.5% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Target in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TGT traded up $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $215.59. 3,029,795 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,386,247. The company has a market capitalization of $99.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $214.73 and a 200 day moving average of $232.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $176.68 and a twelve month high of $268.98.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.40 billion. Target had a return on equity of 47.35% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 14.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 25.59%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Target from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Target from $270.00 to $261.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, February 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Target from $353.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.05.

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total value of $6,466,064.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

