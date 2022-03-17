Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) Shares Gap Up to $5.82

Shares of Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.82, but opened at $6.12. Target Hospitality shares last traded at $5.90, with a volume of 236 shares traded.

TH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Target Hospitality from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Target Hospitality has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.85.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $582.51 million, a P/E ratio of -31.78, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.95.

In other Target Hospitality news, insider Troy C. Schrenk sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $126,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Target Hospitality by 3.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 114,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,219 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 359,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 28,231 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Target Hospitality by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 125,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 7,395 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Target Hospitality by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 570,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 53,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Target Hospitality by 373.6% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 54,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 42,717 shares during the period. 19.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Target Hospitality Company Profile (NASDAQ:TH)

Target Hospitality Corp. engages in the provision of rental accommodations with premium catering and value-added hospitality services. It operates through the following business segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, and Government. The Permian Basin segment operates facilities in the Permian Basin region and communities in Texas and New Mexico.

