Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 2,668 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 18,261 shares.The stock last traded at $46.02 and had previously closed at $46.02.

TARO has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.25. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 1,150.79 and a beta of 0.75.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TARO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.21). Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 0.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 362.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

About Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, manufacturing and marketing of prescribed and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the U.S., Canada and Israel. Its products include semi-solids formulations, such as creams and ointments and other dosage forms such as liquids, capsules and tablets, in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.

