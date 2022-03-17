Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 2,668 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 18,261 shares.The stock last traded at $46.02 and had previously closed at $46.02.
TARO has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.25. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 1,150.79 and a beta of 0.75.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 362.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors own 12.10% of the company’s stock.
About Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO)
Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, manufacturing and marketing of prescribed and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the U.S., Canada and Israel. Its products include semi-solids formulations, such as creams and ointments and other dosage forms such as liquids, capsules and tablets, in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (TARO)
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
- The Bottom Is In For Williams-Sonoma But Wait to Buy It
- This Is A Buyable Bottom For Homebuilder Lennar
- Candence Design Stock is Rebounding
Receive News & Ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.