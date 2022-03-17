TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TechnipFMC in a report released on Tuesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.09. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TechnipFMC’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.11). TechnipFMC had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. TechnipFMC’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.13.

TechnipFMC stock opened at $7.02 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 351.00 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.12. TechnipFMC has a 1-year low of $5.55 and a 1-year high of $10.70.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in TechnipFMC by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,025,655 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $120,675,000 after purchasing an additional 7,545,761 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,264,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in TechnipFMC by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,339,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $130,567,000 after acquiring an additional 4,166,307 shares during the period. Monaco Asset Management SAM acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,724,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,607,000. 88.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TechnipFMC Company Profile (Get Rating)

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.