Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

Tecnoglass has decreased its dividend payment by 29.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Tecnoglass has a dividend payout ratio of 10.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Tecnoglass to earn $2.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.4%.

Get Tecnoglass alerts:

NASDAQ TGLS traded up $0.84 on Thursday, hitting $24.48. 215,402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,159. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.37 and a 200-day moving average of $24.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Tecnoglass has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $34.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.82.

Tecnoglass ( NASDAQ:TGLS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 13.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Tecnoglass will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

TGLS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on Tecnoglass from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 466.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 540,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,155,000 after purchasing an additional 445,072 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Tecnoglass by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 479,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,566,000 after buying an additional 79,790 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Tecnoglass by 660.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 264,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,927,000 after buying an additional 229,692 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tecnoglass by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 198,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,195,000 after buying an additional 9,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Tecnoglass by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 183,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after buying an additional 27,105 shares in the last quarter. 19.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tecnoglass Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of specification architectural glass and windows products sold to the construction industry. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tecnoglass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecnoglass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.