Tecsys Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCYSF) Short Interest Update

Tecsys Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCYSF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 42,500 shares, a drop of 18.3% from the February 13th total of 52,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 32.7 days.

OTCMKTS:TCYSF traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.31. 1,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,341. Tecsys has a 1 year low of $23.06 and a 1 year high of $49.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.45.

Get Tecsys alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Tecsys in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Tecsys from C$70.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

TECSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of enterprise wide distribution software and related services. Its supply chain execution applications include warehouse-centric, warehouse, distribution, and transportation management, as well as financial management and analytics solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, Unites States, Europe, & Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tecsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.