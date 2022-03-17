Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:THQ)

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQGet Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1125 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th.

THQ stock opened at $21.59 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.44. Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $19.25 and a 52-week high of $25.92.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund in the third quarter valued at $229,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 106,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 118,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after buying an additional 30,519 shares in the last quarter.

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund and investment trust. The trust’s investment objective is to seek current income and long-term capital appreciation through investing in companies engaged in the healthcare industry, including equity securities, debt securities and pooled investment vehicles.

