TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) Insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, Buys 2,331 Shares

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Rating) insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 2,331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.65 per share, with a total value of $27,156.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TELA Bio alerts:

On Monday, March 14th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 3,473 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.68 per share, with a total value of $40,564.64.

On Thursday, February 24th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 5,572 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.74 per share, for a total transaction of $65,415.28.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 3,579 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.74 per share, with a total value of $42,017.46.

On Friday, February 18th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 2,520 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.75 per share, for a total transaction of $29,610.00.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 10,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.72 per share, with a total value of $117,200.00.

On Monday, February 14th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 10 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.75 per share, for a total transaction of $117.50.

On Thursday, February 10th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 520 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.75 per share, with a total value of $6,110.00.

On Tuesday, February 8th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 500 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.75 per share, for a total transaction of $5,875.00.

On Monday, January 31st, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 1,950 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.74 per share, with a total value of $22,893.00.

On Friday, January 28th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.33 per share, for a total transaction of $56,650.00.

TELA stock opened at $11.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 6.99 and a quick ratio of 6.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.09. TELA Bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.03 and a 12 month high of $17.10. The stock has a market cap of $170.71 million, a P/E ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 1.54.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TELA Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Essex Woodlands Management Inc. grew its position in TELA Bio by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Essex Woodlands Management Inc. now owns 1,906,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,400,000 after purchasing an additional 72,239 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TELA Bio by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 449,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,758,000 after buying an additional 6,668 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP grew its holdings in TELA Bio by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 312,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. raised its position in TELA Bio by 13.8% during the third quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 227,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after acquiring an additional 27,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TELA Bio by 5.4% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 144,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the period. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TELA Bio Company Profile (Get Rating)

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TELA Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELA Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.