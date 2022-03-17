Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tele2 AB provides telecommunication services to residential and business customers. The Company offers mobile services, fixed broadband and telephony, data network services and content services. It operates primarily in Sweden, the Netherlands, Kazakhstan, Croatia, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Austria, Germany and internationally. Tele2 AB is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TLTZY. SEB Equities lowered shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a SEK 120 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from SEK 115 to SEK 120 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Tele2 AB (publ) from SEK 169 to SEK 168 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.94.

Shares of TLTZY opened at $6.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.11. Tele2 AB has a 12-month low of $6.04 and a 12-month high of $7.78.

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $793.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.80 million. Tele2 AB (publ) had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 12.79%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tele2 AB will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tele2 AB engages in the provision of mobile communication services. It operates through the following segments: Sweden Consumer, Sweden Business, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Croatia, Germany, Internet of Things, and Other. It offers mobile telephony and handset related data services, mobile broadband, fixed broadband and telephony, fixed voice and broadband, and network connectivity.

