Telesat (TSAT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Telesat (NASDAQ:TSAT – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, March 18th.

Shares of Telesat stock opened at $21.11 on Thursday. Telesat has a 1 year low of $18.74 and a 1 year high of $48.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.77. The company has a market cap of $452.39 million, a PE ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.96.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSAT. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Telesat during the 4th quarter worth about $17,344,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Telesat during the 4th quarter worth about $5,355,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telesat in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,077,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telesat in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,974,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telesat in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,631,000. Institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Telesat Corporation, a satellite operator, provides mission-critical communications solutions to broadcast, enterprise, and consulting customers worldwide. The company’s satellite-based services allow direct-to-home (DTH) service providers to deliver television programming, audio, and information channels directly to customers’ homes; and enables broadcasters, cable networks, and DTH service providers to transmit television programming services.

