Telesat (TSAT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Telesat (NASDAQ:TSAT – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, March 18th.

Shares of Telesat stock opened at $21.11 on Thursday. Telesat has a 52-week low of $18.74 and a 52-week high of $48.35. The company has a market cap of $452.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.77.

Get Telesat alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Telesat during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Telesat during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Telesat in the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Telesat in the fourth quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Telesat during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Telesat Corporation, a satellite operator, provides mission-critical communications solutions to broadcast, enterprise, and consulting customers worldwide. The company’s satellite-based services allow direct-to-home (DTH) service providers to deliver television programming, audio, and information channels directly to customers’ homes; and enables broadcasters, cable networks, and DTH service providers to transmit television programming services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Telesat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telesat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.