Telsey Advisory Group Lowers ON (NYSE:ONON) Price Target to $39.00

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Telsey Advisory Group from $53.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ONON. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of ON from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of ON from $38.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Williams Financial Group upgraded shares of ON from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. William Blair upgraded shares of ON to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ON from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ON presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.90.

NYSE:ONON opened at $23.53 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.13. ON has a twelve month low of $19.75 and a twelve month high of $55.87.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of ON in the third quarter worth approximately $183,915,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ON in the third quarter worth approximately $66,382,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ON in the third quarter worth approximately $564,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in shares of ON in the third quarter worth approximately $807,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ON in the third quarter worth approximately $1,808,000. 17.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

