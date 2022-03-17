Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMNSF) Short Interest Up 16.1% in February

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMNSF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 487,300 shares, an increase of 16.1% from the February 13th total of 419,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,436.5 days.

OTCMKTS TMNSF remained flat at $$84.93 during trading on Thursday. Temenos has a 12-month low of $84.93 and a 12-month high of $162.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.66.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Temenos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

Temenos AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of banking software systems. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Product segment markets, licenses, and provides software solutions and subscription arrangements. The Services segment offers consulting and training activities.

