Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMNSF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $84.93

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMNSF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $84.93 and last traded at $84.93, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $84.93.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Temenos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.66.

Temenos AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of banking software systems. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Product segment markets, licenses, and provides software solutions and subscription arrangements. The Services segment offers consulting and training activities.

