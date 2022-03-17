TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $16.31

TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.31 and last traded at $16.36, with a volume of 3653 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.43.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th.

The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.89 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.29 and its 200 day moving average is $18.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

TFS Financial ( NASDAQ:TFSL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.18% and a net margin of 17.12%. As a group, analysts forecast that TFS Financial Co. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.80%. This is an increase from TFS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 434.63%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TFS Financial by 2.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 354,999 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,207,000 after acquiring an additional 8,518 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in TFS Financial by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 80,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 5,452 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 22.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 1,385.4% in the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TFS Financial during the third quarter worth about $202,000. 8.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TFS Financial Company Profile

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

