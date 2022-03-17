The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 712 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Andersons worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ANDE. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Andersons by 21.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Andersons by 24.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 6,397 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Andersons in the second quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Andersons by 4.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Andersons in the second quarter valued at approximately $497,000. Institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Andersons alerts:

ANDE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research boosted their price objective on shares of Andersons to $45.75 in a research report on Monday. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Andersons from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Andersons has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.19.

In related news, insider William E. Krueger sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.26, for a total value of $197,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 18,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.91, for a total transaction of $726,916.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 102,330 shares of company stock worth $4,301,129 over the last ninety days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ANDE stock opened at $43.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The Andersons, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.20 and a twelve month high of $50.40.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Andersons had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 8.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.45%.

About Andersons (Get Rating)

The Andersons, Inc is an agriculturally rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following business segments: Trade, Ethanol, Plant Nutrient, and Rail. The Trade segment specializes in the movement of physical commodities such as whole grains, grains products, feed ingredients, frac sand, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Andersons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andersons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.