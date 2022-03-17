The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.53. Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.93. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Bancorp.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $80.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.28 million. Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 33.85%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ TBBK opened at $29.74 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 1.34. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $20.02 and a 52 week high of $33.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JCSD Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Bancorp by 43.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,382 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $175,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Bancorp by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,167 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bancorp by 5.0% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

