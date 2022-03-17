The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.

Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. cut its stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,202 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,923 shares during the period. The Blackstone Group makes up about 3.1% of Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $4,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 6,729 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 3,382 shares in the last quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter worth $388,000. TruWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter worth $3,959,000. Finally, Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. 61.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total value of $4,121,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ruth Porat bought 5,000 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $126.21 per share, with a total value of $631,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 585,233 shares of company stock valued at $37,879,695. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Bank of America started coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on The Blackstone Group to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Blackstone Group from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Blackstone Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.40.

Shares of The Blackstone Group stock opened at $116.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.18 and its 200 day moving average is $127.99. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a one year low of $71.34 and a one year high of $149.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $79.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.32.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.37. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 25.94%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is 71.25%.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

