The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Charles Schwab in a report issued on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.88. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Charles Schwab’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.69 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 31.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on SCHW. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.78.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $88.94 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.62 and a 200-day moving average of $81.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Charles Schwab has a twelve month low of $63.07 and a twelve month high of $96.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 28.37%.

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 58,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total value of $5,036,668.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 156,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total transaction of $13,478,979.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 752,471 shares of company stock valued at $66,896,376 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steph & Co. bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 135.5% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

