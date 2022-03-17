The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 25,500,000 shares, a drop of 20.2% from the February 13th total of 31,950,000 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 20,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $58.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded up $0.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $60.09. 15,551,682 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,539,061. The company has a market cap of $260.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Coca-Cola has a 52-week low of $50.17 and a 52-week high of $63.02.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.93 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.21% and a net margin of 25.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.88%.

In other Coca-Cola news, CFO John Murphy sold 115,896 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $6,957,236.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 11,337 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total value of $713,097.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 492,010 shares of company stock valued at $30,079,577. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 736.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

