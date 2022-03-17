The Glimpse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

The Glimpse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAR – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 279,400 shares, a drop of 25.1% from the February 13th total of 372,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other news, CRO Jeffrey Ralph Meisner bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.83 per share, for a total transaction of $58,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 21,100 shares of company stock worth $123,842 in the last ninety days. 27.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get The Glimpse Group alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRAR. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Glimpse Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Glimpse Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of The Glimpse Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Glimpse Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Glimpse Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

VRAR stock opened at $5.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.75. The company has a current ratio of 25.42, a quick ratio of 25.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The Glimpse Group has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $21.00.

The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.69 million during the quarter.

The Glimpse Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Glimpse Group, Inc, a virtual (VR) and augmented reality platform company, provides enterprise-focused software, services, and solutions primarily in the United States. It offers QReal, a software that creates and distributes photorealistic 3D and AR content; Adept XR Learning, which provides higher education learning and corporate VR training solutions; KreatAR that creates cloud-based solutions; D6 VR, a VR-based, analysis, presentation, and education software platform; Immersive Health Group, a digital health platform that leverages VR/AR technology to simplify and streamline complex healthcare challenges in scale; Foretell Reality software platform; Pagoni VR that provides VR video broadcasting solutions to universities, enterprise, entertainment venues, sports venues, and houses of worship; and Early Adopter, which offers VR and AR EdTech solutions for K-12 schools and pediatric hospital programs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Glimpse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Glimpse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.